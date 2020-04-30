Dear friends,

This Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., I will be co-leading an online poetry and meditation retreat with dharma teacher Susie Harrington. Please join us in the comfort of your own home in The Temple of Here,

“Wherever you are is called Here,

And you must meet it as a powerful stranger,

Must ask permission to know it and be known.”

David Wagoner, “Lost”

As we shelter in place, how do we meet “the powerful stranger” of Here? In this online retreat, we will newly meet our everyday home and life through meditation and poetry. In a way, this is what every retreat most wants to do—help us to find the peace and inspiration available to us in our most everyday circumstances. From wherever you are, join us in a day where silence and language conspire to bring us ever closer to what is.

We will use the technology of Zoom to facilitate connection and communication from our different locations. It is free, easy to use, and available for all computers/tablets/smart phones. For those unfamiliar with Zoom, we will start the day at 9 am with a workshop to troubleshoot any challenges and give tips for using this technology. You will be sent instructions, links, and a schedule the day before the retreat.

Susie is also offering a separate, second day retreat: The Temple of Now. More information available on her website.

Cost: $40 – $100 sliding scale. (If the cost of the retreat is more than is appropriate for you at this time, please contact us. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.)