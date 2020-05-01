Sometimes defensiveness
has lovely side effects. A tree,
for instance, produces resin to heal
a wound caused by insects or fungi.
Golden and aromatic,
the sticky ooze protects the tree
from disease and injury
and eventually might transform
into amber.
But that takes millions of years.
And happens only after damage is done.
Another choice, I tell myself,
another choice is to do
what the peony bud does—
create nectar for ants
so they will invade it, and then,
using genuine sweetness
to make friends,
accepting the protection they offer.
