May 6, 2020 by Rosemerry

When she lobbed a stone at me,

I’d long since taken down the walls

that might have offered protection.

Nothing to do then

but hitch a ride on the stone—

a direct trip to the core.

Had I known how quickly

it could carry me into self-inquiry,

I might have put the stone in her hand.

Nah. Still, I thank her.

Where the stone fell marks the spot

where I was. Already, the soft green moss.