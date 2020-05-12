May 12, 2020 by Rosemerry

Hi Friends,

I hope you can join me tonight on Rattlecast, a livestream video podcast. Part interview and part reading, with a prompt-based open mic, it’s a casual way to hangout with Rattle editor Timothy Green and friends in poetry around the world.

The Rattlecast livestreams every Tuesday night at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Please go to our YouTube channel and click “Subscribe.” Each show is also simulcast to Facebook Live. An audio-only version is available on Soundcloud and various podcasting apps—search for “Rattlecast” on yours.

Hope you can join us!