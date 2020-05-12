waking to rain
what is driest in me
reshapes itself
into a beggar’s bowl
puts itself in my hands
May 12, 2020 by Rosemerry
Posted in Uncategorized | Tagged drought, rain, thirst | 1 Comment
“walking _to_ rain”? I’m wondering if you meant, “walking _in/through_ rain.”
I do love this poem’s imagery. The recursion of what’s “driest in [you],” putting “itself in [your] hands”.
And hasn’t the rains been lovely? (During his Zoom workshop, yesterday, Craig had head inside, due to the returning rain.)