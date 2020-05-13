May 13, 2020 by Rosemerry

Because I cannot be there to hold my father’s hand,

I walk into my children’s room and hold my daughter and son—

as if love in one room emits a wave strong enough

to be felt many states away. Because I am afraid,

I don’t try to pretend I am not. Tears run hot

down my face and I don’t dam them.

When they dry, I let them dry.

Because I am helpless to fix my father’s kidneys,

I tell him I love him, as if words could help

filter his blood before returning it to his heart,

his tender heart.

Because the helicopter is flying him to Miami,

the blades of my worry begin to spin.

Because I can’t stop them, I turn them

into a giant wing that carries prayers

into the rooms where I’m not allowed to go.

And though I’m not there, I hold his hand,

imagine it heavy in my own. Because maybe

he can feel it. Because I don’t want him to be alone.