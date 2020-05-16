May 16, 2020 by Rosemerry

Oh my dear Rosemerry, let’s remember how water is always moving & shining.

—Sandra Dorr, private correspondence

And so though I am stone,

stuck and dull,

can’t move or shine,

I think of how a rock will skip

when it is round and flat,

how stone turns skiff

when thrown with spin

and speed and slant—

one flick of a wrist and I

can bounce, can hop,

can dap and for a brief time,

shine.

Oh life, pick me up,

give me a toss,

low and quick.

I’ll sink, but first

I’ll fly.

*readers–this poem has a little secret. can you tell what it is??