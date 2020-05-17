Sometimes we feel as if someone else really gets us–that’s how I felt listening to this interview I did with Laura Joyce Davis on her podcast Shelter in Place. I’m episode 50–that means she’s made 50 podcasts since the Shelter in Place order began mid-March 2020 exploring what it means to find sanity in a world that feels increasingly insane. With her usual aplomb and sensitivity, she interviews me about daily practice, about how the pandemic changes things, about how a poem saved my life, and about why I love meeting people who think they don’t like poems.

To listen, subscribe to Shelter In Place wherever you usually listen to podcasts or listen on your computer or phone right here.