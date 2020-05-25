May 25, 2020 by Rosemerry

making up songs

as I set up the tent—

or a song making up me?

*

beside the lake

rowing the memory

of a blue boat

*

bald eagle dives into the lake

then rises quickly

in its beak, a heavy poem

*

sitting with a blade of grass

until it reads me a story—

once upon this morning

*

laughter in darkness—

this, too,

a kind of campfire

*

hiking through ponderosa

a subplot wonders

if it could become the main story

*

cold, clear night—

spiking my tea

with Cassiopeia

*

third morning camping—

waking up in a chapter

written before this one