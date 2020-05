May 28, 2020 by Rosemerry

Because you are the porch,

I am the rocking chair.

Because you are the pen,

I am the unfinished poem.

In the conversation of what happens next,

I am always the pause.

and you the verb.

And if there should be a run on sentence

that jogged right through the

end of the story, way past the end,

well, I would not be the period.

But I would be ever after.

And I would be the one still listening after that.