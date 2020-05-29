May 29, 2020 by Rosemerry

for Danny, Wendy & Art

The breeze was warm

and the day was hot

and the shade on the porch

was generous.

It was nothing magic.

It was total magic—

each moment, each word

a spell.

We spoke of news

and poetry, we spoke

of healing and loss.

It was forgettable.

I will never forget it—

the hush of our voices,

the currents of laughter

that wound around

the trees and the willows,

surrounding us like moat.

How could we predict the moments

that shape us the most?

The dogs laying at our feet.

The summer just starting

to burn.