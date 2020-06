After the frost, the snapdragons remain standing.

They didn’t change colors the way the basil did.

Didn’t shrivel and flag like the beans.

They met the cold affront with beauty,

and a week later, they still stand, erect,

blossoms only slightly faded.

What an astonishing way

to meet an almost invincible force.

Even now, at the base of the lifeless stems,

tiny green leaves appear from the roots.

They insist, This isn’t over yet.