I invite you to fall down. Fall down to the earth.

—Zenju Earthlyn Manuel, “Darkness is Asking to Be Loved,” Lion’s Roar

Today, I am fallen tree.

I am deadwood.

Surrender. I am

don’t-try-to-rise.

Today is a day to know

what it is to fall,

to be felled, to stay fallen.

To say nothing.

Today I am grateful

for gravity that insists,

Don’t try. I don’t try.

I lose any certainty

of where my body ends,

where earth begins,

lose myself in dark, loamy scent

of disturbed and open dirt.

There will be a day

to rise, to stand, to grow

new leaves that gather shine,

to share. But today is a day

to lie on the ground

and lean into loss,

say yes to confusion.

to be torn apart, to listen,

to know the only way

to start again is from here.