On the hill,

the lilacs bloom each spring,

a fleeting purple offering.

Why do I walk to them

with a question

about anger?

Their perfume pulls me closer,

bids me step in, bids me

breathe more deeply,

and I do. For a while,

I forget my seething, forget everything

except the many flowered blooms.

For a while, all that matters

is that I am one who stands beside lilacs,

steeped in the lilac world.

It becomes who I am,

though I know it won’t last.

There, says the lilac.

There is your answer.