Endings are what give stories meaning.

—Erin Morgenstern, The Starless Sea

If the ending

is what gives

a story meaning,

then may we

never learn what

this story means.

I don’t want

to reach anything

like a vague

ever after. Here,

take what’s left

of my blank—

please feel free

to lose our

table of contents,

rearrange our index,

renumber our pages,

revise the tension,

and if we

near a denouement,

then my dear

let’s have stacks

of pink erasers

on hand, ready

to sacrifice any

resolution that might

be goodbye—know

I would rather

struggle with you

in the messy

middle than ever

arrive at the

end.