It is the job

of the wildfire

to crave ignition,

to seek more fuel,

to turn at the whim

of the wind.

The widlfire’s job

is to burn

whatever it meets,

to incite it to flame,

to not care what it chars

how it ashes.

I want to not see it

as it leaps and claims,

want to not smell it

as it fills my lungs,

becomes me,

want to not notice

the part of me

ready to burn.