The heart of the blue whale

is in no hurry, only four to eight

beats per second. And the glaciers

move their brilliant blue mass

less than three hundred meters a year.

And forgiveness, it can move even

slower than that. It may be months,

even years before it blooms.

But how wondrous, when at last

we recognize that, perhaps through

no effort of our own, it has released

its unhurried perfume into our thoughts—

oh sweetness we thought might never arrive,

oh surprise when it touches us everywhere.