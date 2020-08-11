All these years of wandering,
toward what? On a blank page,
where are the secrets hidden?
How many mysterious paths?
If there is a truth, perhaps it, too, is blank.
If there is way, perhaps it, too, is wandering.
Sometimes I just want the answer.
Always it comes back to this:
An orbit. A spiral. A mobius trip.
A boundary curve where the question
is its own topology, where the question
is its own astonishing arrival.
Oh how hard it is, sometimes, to love the question! Oh how natural to want an answer.
Thanks for this one.
Thanks for being “there”
Love and Namaste
Augusta