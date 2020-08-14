

Dear Friends,



The Loveland Public Library was hosting a free reading and workshop tonight on Zoom and tomorrow with Chloé Leisure, but she has had to cancel due to illness, and they have asked me to step in.



Tonight’s reading will be at 7 p.m. mountain time. I’ll read from my new collection, Hush, and new poems. Plus, you know, sing, converse. Please come!



Tomorrow’s playshop, THE PRACTICAL POET: DELIGHT IS IN THE DETAILS, is from 9 to 11 am. Mountain Time. Full description below.





REGISTER HERE: You will receive an email that will get you into the events. Notice that all events will say they are for Chloe Leisure. Let’s hope she feel’s better soon!!



Reading: https://lovelandpubliclibrary.org/event/poetry-reading-with-chloe-leisure/



Workshop: https://lovelandpubliclibrary.org/event/back-again-reunion-of-the-imagination-online-poetry-workshop/



♦



Workshop Description

THE PRACTICAL POET: DELIGHT IN THE DETAILS:

The more we understand how poetry works, the more playful we can be in our practice. In this two-hour writing playshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer offers strategies to help you wrestle more intimately, more proficiently with the details in your poems—how specific should you be? How do you know what to leave out? How do the images you use make the poem come alive? Or burden it? By increasing your knowledge of poetry’s hows, you can better serve your poems as they emerge.



♦



About Rosemerry:

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer lives on the banks of the San Miguel River in southwest Colorado. She served as the third Colorado Western Slope Poet Laureate (2015-2017), the first San Miguel County poet Laureate (2007-2011), was a finalist for Colorado Poet Laureate (2019), co-hosts Emerging Form (a podcast on creative process), is the co-founder of Secret Agents of Change (instigating global random acts of kindness) and co-directs Telluride’s Talking Gourds Poetry Club. Her poetry has appeared in O Magazine, on A Prairie Home Companion, in Rattle.com, and on river rocks. She has thirteen poetry collections, most recently Hush, winner of the Halcyon Prize for poems of human ecology, and Naked for Tea, a finalist for the Able Muse book award. She teaches poetry for addiction recovery programs, hospice, mindfulness retreats, women’s retreats, scientists and more. She’s been a storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and Taos Storytelling Festival. Since 2006, she’s written a poem a day. One-word mantra: Adjust.



For more about Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and her work, go to:

Website: wordwoman.com

Daily poetry blog: A Hundred Falling Veils

Podcast on creative process: Emerging Form



Like this: Like Loading...