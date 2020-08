Perhaps I am more like the earthworm

than I thought—

one part of me anchored in place

while the rest of me moves forward.

Every time I go, I also stay.

Every time I reach ahead, part of me holds on.

Over and over, I pull myself along.

What looks like progress is slow.

No path except the one I make

by letting the world move through me.

In order to proceed, I make of myself a wave.

In order to proceed, I must let go.