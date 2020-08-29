for SRB
You belong here—
here in the world
of wonder and fear,
of Zumba and street fights,
of pink hats and protests.
You belong here
with your questions,
your anger, your trust,
your voluptuous cursive,
your stubborn tears,
you belong here.
With your fine darkness,
your involuntary shine,
your shuttered faith
and your reckless love,
your uncertainty,
you belong here—
in the alleys, the rooms,
in the meadows, the halls,
in the sacred cathedral
of your body.
Whether or not
you asked to be here,
whether or not
you feel wanted here
here is where you belong.
It is for you the moment arrives,
wondering what comes next.
It is for you the next breath
finds your body and fills you,
it’s for you, this day, you
right here where you belong.
