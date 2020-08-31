TUESDAY CLASSES ARE FULL–THIS IS A SECOND SECTION OFFERED ON WEDNESDAYS!

“Listen, are you breathing just a little, and calling it a life?”

—Mary Oliver

Perhaps your heart and mind would like a little nudge toward opening? Perhaps you’d enjoy conversations that help us deeply connect with others and the world around us? Join poet Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer for this five-week poetry discussion series using Risking Everything: 110 Poems of Love and Revelation. Featuring contemporary American poets and international masters, the collection edited by Roger Housden helps us “relinquish our grip on ideas and opinions that confine us, and instead, risk moving forward into the life that is truly ours.” No previous poetry experience or affinity necessary. WEDNESDAYS, September 9-October 7. 3-5 p.m. MDT. $140. Book included.

This event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, heal trauma, and create connection.

TO REGISTER, VISIT HERE: