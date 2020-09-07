Wholeness does not mean perfection. It means embracing brokenness as an integral part of life.
—Parker Palmer, A Hidden Wholeness: The Journey Toward an Undivided Life
Brokenness, I am still learning
to embrace you. I would rather fix,
would rather mend, would rather solve.
Today, the hole in my security
is big enough to let fear blow in
like a strong winter wind.
I want a patch, want reinforcement,
want to stitch the seams closed.
And here I am, brokenness,
my needle and thread in hand.
Is it so wrong to want to repair?
My fingers are willing.
There is work to do. Here I am.
