While pulling the beets,
it’s impossible to lose faith
in the world. Those tiny seeds
that once fit in the palm are now
large red globes,
dense with dark sweetness
and heavy in the hand.
They are like promises kept,
like small proofs in patience,
confirmations that sometimes
the good that’s growing can’t be seen.
They are like hard truths.
Not everyone will want them.
But some will. Some will.
I needed to read this perfect poem and keep my own tiny seeds of patience planted. Thank you.
Ah, seeds of promise… oh how we need to believe they will grow and flourish in time to come! A beautiful poem which yields choice fruit for the soul. Thank you, Rosemerry. 😊❤️
Best line EVER… They are like hard truths.
Not everyone will want them.
But some will. Some will.
Love you RWT!!!!
We’re still digging out of Hurricane Sally debris, but okay!
This poem!! Yes! Thank you! Namo!
Love and Namasté my friend
Augusta