with thanks to Rebecca Mullen
but what if I can’t do enough
I said, and love said
what if you don’t try?
September 21, 2020 by Rosemerry
That’s so deep…yeah…to try is the first step, often the most difficult one…well said.👍👍🙏
thank you .. yeah, that step can feel very very difficult
Because this is “with thanks to Rebecca Mullen,” I want to thank her too!! You just keep picking up that pen, Rosemerry! 🙂
Love and Namaste
Augusta
Augusta Kantra, you have one of the most open, gratitude-full hearts of anyone I’ve ever met! Gosh, you make my heart sing.
Rosemerry, I’m so thankful for your daily poetic outpourings, for the fact that you try, you faithfully show up, allow the Muse to lead you, and let whatever happens, happen. Maybe we’re not the best judge of our worth, of anything we do being “enough”? Because who can measure a soul’s willingness to give to others? It’s inestimable and rather beautiful to behold. 💜