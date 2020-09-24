(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tonight, September 23, 2020, PBS News Hour ran my poem, “In the Steps of RBG” as part of the celebration of the Supreme Court Justice’s life and legacy. It includes an interview with me and a video of me reciting the poem. I am so grateful for all the work she did, for all the ways she helped create equality, and for all the ways she inspired us to create social change “one step at a time.” Even more so, I am grateful for her example of integrity, kindness, and willingness to be a bridge builder–she never stooped to name calling or nastiness. She treated everyone with respect. As my friend Blake Spalding says, it’s time for all of us to channel our inner RBG. Let’s take some steps, friends. Together.