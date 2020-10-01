I want to meet the world
the way these calendula blossoms
meet the cold.
While everything around them
has wilted or browned,
they lift up their gold and orange faces
like bright earthbound suns—
not with some agenda
to make the world a better place,
but because they are doing
what they are made to do—
to be soft yet resilient,
beautiful and tough,
to carry inside themselves
the seeds for more beauty,
and, when the time comes,
spill them everywhere.
A beautiful way to begin October. Thank you for the peaceful, deep exhale reading this poem created.
Beautiful.
Soul soothing and lush. Your beautiful words whisper hope into our souls. 😊💜