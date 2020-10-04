The way the pond reflects the sky,

that is what I want to do for you—

want to give you the beauty of yourself,

show you your magnificence,

mirror and honor the ways you change.

I want to hold the glory of you,

but not trap you. Want to know your beauty

as part of myself, want to take you into me

and still be true to my own depths.

I want to speak in your colors

and be fluent in your moods,

want to offer you new ways to see

how your presence transforms the world.

What a marvel, to be one thing

and at the same time be another.

I want to be the map that always shows you

you are here. I want to be the shimmering poem

that reminds you who you are.