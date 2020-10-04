The way the pond reflects the sky,
that is what I want to do for you—
want to give you the beauty of yourself,
show you your magnificence,
mirror and honor the ways you change.
I want to hold the glory of you,
but not trap you. Want to know your beauty
as part of myself, want to take you into me
and still be true to my own depths.
I want to speak in your colors
and be fluent in your moods,
want to offer you new ways to see
how your presence transforms the world.
What a marvel, to be one thing
and at the same time be another.
I want to be the map that always shows you
you are here. I want to be the shimmering poem
that reminds you who you are.
Leave a Reply