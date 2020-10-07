with thanks to Paula Lepp for the introduction
This morning the Nimbu tea
reminds me there is so much goodness
yet to discover. Three days ago
I’d never heard of Nimbu, Nimbu,
much less tasted the bright citrus shine,
the full and sweet caramel body.
Now I can’t imagine a morning
without it warm and round on my tongue.
Nimbu. Nimbu. Just saying the name
makes me smile. Just a sip makes
me think of all the pleasures yet to come,
pleasures I don’t even know how to name,
pleasures just waiting to be found.
Leave a Reply