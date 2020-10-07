with thanks to Paula Lepp for the introduction

This morning the Nimbu tea

reminds me there is so much goodness

yet to discover. Three days ago

I’d never heard of Nimbu, Nimbu,

much less tasted the bright citrus shine,

the full and sweet caramel body.

Now I can’t imagine a morning

without it warm and round on my tongue.

Nimbu. Nimbu. Just saying the name

makes me smile. Just a sip makes

me think of all the pleasures yet to come,

pleasures I don’t even know how to name,

pleasures just waiting to be found.