What will you do with your one wild and precious life? For five decades, Mary Oliver wrote poetry that invited us to live more wholly, more attentively, more wildly in the world. In this five-week discussion class, we’ll discuss poems from her new selected poems, Devotions, which Oliver herself curated and arranged. We’ll do as she invites us: to pause with her and see and feel the world, to fall in love with life and to explore more deeply what it means to be human. As we read her poems, we’ll try to following her instructions: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.

Hardcover books provided by SHYFT at Mile High. Hosted by SHYFT at Mile High. $140. Scholarships available.

Choose either Mondays (beginning Nov. 9)

or

Wednesdays (beginning Nov. 11).



This event is hosted by SHYFT at Mile High, whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, heal trauma, and create connection.