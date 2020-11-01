Happy Birth Day
Each morning, this chance
to birth again the self—
to push it through
the canal of dream,
this chance to open
through the center
and let the new self emerge,
to marvel as it appears,
glistening with potential.
Of course the new self cries.
It needs to be warmed,
nourished, held.
Imagine what it’s like
to be that new—
to not believe any thought,
to not assume any thing.
Imagine what it’s like
to be that attentive,
that vulnerable.
Self, can you meet
each day
like that? Like that.
Happy birthday 🙂
thanks, Jesska!!
A brilliant bouquet of ‘Happy Birthday’s, beloved one.
See you, soon.
thank you, dear Eduardo. I love you, good man.
This is lovely! Here’s to newness and potential. And to comfort and warmth and being held through bewilderment. Amen.
Oh yes, to all these things–being held through bewilderment. I am grateful for all the ways we hold each other–for instance the ways you hold me through your responses!
Awww… and yes to all of the ways we hold each other! 🙂
And … Happy BIRTHDAY!!!! xx
thank you, Na’ama!
🙂
Happy birthday, Rosemerry! I love this ode to newness, fresh growth and potential. They’re great things to celebrate at any time of year and perfect for such a time as this. May the year ahead be filled with blessings, oodles of inspiration, and your peerless poetry, of course! xo 😉❤️