And if I can’t live forever,
then let me make the most
of this sliver of eternity,
these slender days I’ve been given
in the ongoing story.
Let me be recklessly curious
about what I will never know—
driven to dance with the secrets
of galaxy and spruce cone.
Just this morning, I wondered
what wake will I leave behind?
Let me be relentlessly kind.
Let me find peace
with the imperfect self.
Let me find love
for the imperfect world.
In my smallest moment,
let me lean into enormity.
If I can’t live forever,
let me at least believe in forever
and love the world
accordingly.
