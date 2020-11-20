We become what we think about. —Earl Nightingale

So let’s say I think of the Regent of Ridiculousness

who, both alluring and alliterative,

insists on eloping with elephants

and reading only far-fetched philosophers.

Such a Ridiculous Regent, perhaps does not exist,

except that I think about him, and so,

perhaps as Earl Nightingale suggest,

I become him, become an exuberant exhibitionist,

a giggling goof who spontaneously translates Transylvanian—

that’s Romanian. I’d write this all off as irrational,

except already I’m feeling rather regent-ish, certainly ridiculous,

and it’s only line twelve of the poem.

Imagine, dear reader, you, too,

are right now becoming ridiculous,

addicted to alliterative allusions. Sorry!

Tomorrow we might think more therious thoughts.

But for today, rollicking ridiculousness!

For today, suntem regenți ai ridicolului!

For today, may we be viscounts of vivacity,

paupers of playfulness, duchesses of delight!