After wrapping the present,
mom would pull ribbon from a roll
and wrap it around the gift.
She’d tie a knot at the top,
then ask for my finger
to hold the ribbon in place
while she fashioned the double knot.
Eventually I learned what Mom knew—
it’s not hard to tie a ribbon alone.
Still, the loan of a finger is lovely.
Lovelier still, partnership.
This is what you do for me.
Though you’re far away,
sometimes when I find myself trying
to, oh, wrap things up,
I feel, perhaps, an invisible hand
reaching in to help where I most need it.
How much easier the work is then,
such a gift, to meet the present together.
Brings to mind the phrase “guided by unseen hands” – have felt that many times in my life, and always was comforted.
A nice loopty-loop bend on words with the present, and a finger on loan, as it were. Yes here we are through screens (divining rods) searching each other out, in a sense. Glad for that! For combining and sharing. Happy Monday to you and your crew!