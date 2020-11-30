Lightly, lightly. It’s the best advice ever given to me.–Aldous Huxley, Island
Eventually I learn
that anything I would hold onto
will weigh me down—
sorrow, of course,
but even delight.
And there is no predicting
when the next step
will find me travelling
onto thin ice—
so I remind myself
each step, each breath,
each grasp, each hope,
go light, go light.
Bravo and touché, Rosemerry!
You’ve hit the nail on the head — again!
Thanks, and keep it up. Be poetry!
Paul in Santa Rosa, CA
thank you, Paul! Be poetry! Yes! I poem, you poem, we poem …