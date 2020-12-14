





Tonight when we light

the third candle,

the candle of joy,

I remember

I am a girl

sitting beside

an evergreen wreath,

giddy with advent,

and I breathe in the scent

of spruce and wax

and fall in love

with the growing

of the light—

how each week

the tapers burn brighter—

and such a surprise

to find I am also

in love with the unlit candle,

in love with the wait,

in love with the part

of me that even

in darkness

knows itself

as flame.



