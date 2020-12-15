





It’s not forever.

When we fence a tree

down by the river,

some slender tree

that a beaver could easily

gnaw through, the fence

only stays up until the trunk

grows big and thick,

wide enough to discourage

any who would try take it down.



Just today, I realized I’d built a fence

around me. Noticed it

only because, while routinely

clearing out,

I dismantled the fence

and took it away.

How invisible a wall can be.



What amazed me:

how enormous I’ve become—

vigorous, robust,

sturdy enough not to worry

about little bites.

I remember how, not so long ago,

I was so vulnerable.



You could hug me now,

now that the fence is gone,

though your arms wouldn’t quite reach

all the way around.

Perhaps that’s as it should be.

Part of me belongs to you.

Part of me is still growing

into the world.

