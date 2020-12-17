





So gently the darkness

curls around the world,

first dusky, then dim,

then lushly black—

so generous, the way

it thickly spreads

the softest of songs

until silence silks

the empty streets

and velvets the vacant rooms—

even this riotous heart

inclines toward quietude



and whatever part of me

that knows something yawns

and the part of me

who falls in love

with mystery

leans more easily

into the ever-unknown



and I meet the starry

grand embrace,

speck that I am,

and marvel

at my insignificance,

marvel at how enormous

it is, this openness,

this gratitude.



Like this: Like Loading...