

for Jennifer and Jennifer





And once again I am twenty-four

and I walk out the door

of our master’s exam and meet

my classmates down by the lake

and the day is hot and we drink cold beer

until we think jumping off the end

of the pier is a great idea, so

we kick off our shoes and run fully dressed

to the edge and launch and splash

and swim until we arrive at a party barge

full of men who pull us dripping

and life-giddy into their midst

and we do shots of something

that blissfully burns before laughing we

return to the open lake and side stroke back

to the shore where nothing’s the same

as it was before, though it still looks the same—

metal chairs still orange, our hair still brown,

the humid sky hazy, loud cheers all around—

but our lives will soon hurl us

in different directions—

to lovers and children and unanswerable

questions where the real tests cannot

be studied for with friends, and life’s master’s

degree doesn’t end till life ends, but oh,

for those few moments on the terrace,

soaking and shivering and whooping in glee,

my god, we were free, we were free, we were free.

Like this: Like Loading...