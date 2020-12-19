



Think less: Trust your inner animal.

—Holiday Mathis, Horoscopes by Holiday, December 19, 2020





It’s the chickadee

that saves me today.

Though the world

gets cold, the chickadee

stays. Despite snow.

Despite frost. Despite

lack of sun,

it doesn’t leave

the winter land.

Oh tough little bird

who sticks around,

who thrives

in any weather—

who’s cheerful tune

spirals like hope

through the frigid

folds of December

as if to say let it come.

I can sing through

anything.

Let it come.

