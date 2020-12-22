





It is late morning

before the sun rises

over these red cliffs,

Golden halos blaze

behind the evergreens.



What luck on winter solstice

to watch the sun rise twice—

like getting to fall in love

two times with the same lover.



May the sunrise always remind me

to fall in love again with the world.

Every morning may I know the choice

to open the heart and see myself

as the world.



