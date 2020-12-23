

I don’t want us to be

like Jupiter and Saturn,

slowly moving toward each other

only to find ourselves

slowly moving further away.

When we conjoin,

let it be that we find

our paths not crossing

but merging, moving

us forever in the same direction,

our light uniting so brightly

others might imagine

it signifies a miracle—

and they will, of course,

be right.

