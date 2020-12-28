FREE 40-minute poetry thoughtshop on transformation and honoring the moment

Tuesday, January 29, 4 p.m mountain time

The start of a new year is a natural chance to recalibrate—to get curious and let everything come into question. What a time to be amazed and astonished, to open ourselves to transformation. Poetry, both reading and writing it, can guide us into deeper wonder and help us meet our own hearts and the hearts of others. In this 40-minute thoughtshop, Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer will read poems from diverse voices about showing up, new beginnings and transformation, poems that invite spaciousness into constricted places, poems that help us awaken to the moment and to our lives. And with each poem, she’ll offer prompts—ways for you to leap into your own writing practice.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qJu-WVhlTQC2LCOHfGc38A

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This event is hosted bySHYFT at Mile High whose mission is to provide all people, regardless of ability to pay, with classes and programs proven to reduce stress, heal trauma, and create connection.

Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer co-hosts Emerging Form (a podcast on creative process with Christie Aschwanden), Stubborn Praise (an online poetry reading series with James Crews) Secret Agents of Change (a surreptitious kindness cabal with Sherry Richert Belul) and Soul Writer’s Circle (with meditation teacher Augusta Kantra). Her poetry has appeared in O Magazine, on A Prairie Home Companion and PBS Newshour, Poetry of Presence, and in her daily poetry blog, A Hundred Falling Veils. Her most recent collection, Hush won the Halcyon Prize. She teaches poetry for parents, scientists, mindfulness retreats. One word mantra: Adjust.