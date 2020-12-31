





On a day when the world

asks too much of me

and I don’t know how to give it,

I think of the squirrels

at the feeder when I was a girl.



Dad hung the feeder

on a squirrel-proof wire.

Dad set the feeder

on a squirrel-proof pole.

Squirrels found a way.



Surely there’s some squirrel in me,

some chattering tenacity,

some bushy tailed resolve.

If I can’t be courageous and brave,

then let me at least be stubborn.



Surely inside this aching heart

is a scamperer willing to try again,

to try again, to meet disappointment

and failure and exhaustion

and try again, again.

Like this: Like Loading...