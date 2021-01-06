

with gratitude to Jude Janett and Joi Sharp





And here I thought the path of love

would look like love. Like kindness.

Like generosity. Like gentleness.



Instead it looks like me being bothered

by the sound of loud chewing. Me

wanting praise. Me needing to feel



loved. Hello me. How elegantly love

has arranged for me to meet

all the parts of me that would stand



in love’s way. How easily

it shows me I’ve thought of love

as a destination. But here is love



with no expectation. Here is love

with no name, no locus. Here

is love with no face, no shape, no



promise, no vow, no hope.

Here is love as itself, surging

and flowing, love as itself insisting



on love, love as itself eroding

all those layers of me that still

think they know something about love



(and love holds me while I rail

and love throws me back in the stream

and love is what is still here when I am not).

