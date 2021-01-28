





With its tiny claw chisel

Thursday has chipped

and carved, made cross hatches

and striations in who I thought I was

on Wednesday. Every day

there is less of me, and

every day I am fashioned

more into who I am, this

diminishing work in progress

in which the sculptor never

stops—once I thought

it would take forever to make

me, now there’s so little

left of the block I understand

that only what is not here

will be forever.

