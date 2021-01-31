





Today I am so grateful

we are the characters

who go on a journey

and learn to find the bravest, best

and kindest versions of ourselves,

even when the road is beset

with Lestrygonians driving white Range Rovers,

especially when Charybdis tries to merge

into our crowded two-lane sea

after driving in the eddies of the emergency lane

to bypass the long lines,

yes, we are the characters who learn

that we are responsible for our own soundtrack

and must sing to meet each moment,

must be our own sirens calling ourselves

again and again and again

to crash only on our own shores

then sail on more carefully, more purposefully,

our song all the more joyful,

more determined, and yes, more alive.

