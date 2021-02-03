



What do you want to bridge?

—Kayleen Asbo, “Blessing Thread, “Wales and Ireland”





Forever may I build

this bridge between you

and me, build it with words

sincere and strong,

and when the words

don’t quite reach,

I’ll build the bridge with silence,

and when silence

falls short, I’ll build it

with longing, and if

the longing won’t span

the gap, I’ll fill in what’s left

with history, with hope,

with facts, with fantasy,

jazz, poetry, shoelaces,

old gum, feathers, toothpicks,

candlewax, gauze of ruined dreams,

almosts, apple peels, I swear

I will use anything it takes

to build this bridge,

and when it falls apart as bridges do,

I’ll build it again. With my bones,

with my tears, with my shadow,

my light.

