





Anything can be a holy path, says Kayleen,

and I begin to trace the outline of my left hand

with my right index finger, following

the familiar shape, surprised

at how intimate it is, this tiny tactile journey



of wrinkles and knuckles, fingers and thumb—

I close my eyes and my finger continues

to slowly travel the tips and webs, rises

and vees, a labyrinth of skin and nail

I navigate through touch.



How many years have I avoided knowing

myself as holy? How many days

have I desecrated this temple of flesh

and breath with belittling thoughts?

How many hours have I resisted the pleasure



I feel now as I explore this fleeting path,

this haptic trail steeped in awe?

Perhaps science could explain away

this divine excursion as nothing more

than a series of electrical impulses



moving at eighty feet per second

through my neural infrastructure,

but somehow knowing how the body works

makes this gentle path I choose today

even more oh! more holy.







*quote from Kayleen Asbo in “Blessing Thread: Wales and Ireland,” an online class





