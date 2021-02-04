



Time lost its shoes.

—Pablo Neruda, “Too Many Names,” version by Anthony Kerrigan





And if the day

has lost its shoes

that doesn’t mean

it won’t walk barefoot

toward midnight.

Yes, even if it loses its feet,

the day will still crawl—

will slither till its raw

if that’s what it takes—

to make it to tomorrow.

Some days this feels

like a threat, but today,

that certainty, old

and Jurassic-slow as it is,

is the only thing

that keeps me

moving my own feet

toward the next hour.

And the next. And

the next.

